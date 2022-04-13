Facebook parent Meta Platforms changes ad leadership, wrestling with Apple changes
Apr. 13, 2022 10:08 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Meta Platforms (FB +0.9%) has shuffled leadership on its advertising teams, part of ongoing efforts to respond to the high-after-effects of privacy changes implemented in Apple's iOS.
- The company is looking to persuade more merchants to set up stores within its Facebook and Instagram apps, The Information reports, and to that end it's changed out the leader of its advertising and business products division.
- John Hegeman, recently VP of ads product, has been promoted to lead the wider ads and business products, according to the report. He's a former News Feed head with personal ties to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and he had been responsible for managing Meta's technical response to Apple's tracking restrictions.
- Now he'll manage the commerce push and more as well. He's taking over for company veteran Dan Levy, who will work in Hegeman's group managing the business messaging team.
- Benchmark's launch of coverage of Meta in March paid heed to the outsize effects of iOS changes on Facebook ad returns, noting that some business are seeing campaigns in the red for the first time.