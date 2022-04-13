Medigus to Invest in ABI Energy, deep energy tech company

Apr. 13, 2022 10:12 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) signed an agreement to invest in ABI Energy, a deep-tech company developing cutting-edge devices that optimize fluid transportation to improve the global water, oil, and gas pipeline transportation infrastructure.
  • The goal of ABI's products is to reduce pump energy consumption by up to 25% in the water, oil, and gas industries.
  • Post the investment, the company will own ~19.17%.
  • ABI, which will soon be rebranded as Laminera, technology-driven solutions are designed to improve and optimize existing pipeline transportation infrastructure by reducing energy and maintenance costs while enhancing flow capacity.
  • Medigus is the lead investor in an up to $1.4M investment round in ABI Energy; it invested $300K in ABI Energy and will issue $400K worth of its ADS to ABI.
