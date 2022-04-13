Delta earnings tip off potential boom in summer travel

Crowd of people waiting for check-in

baona/E+ via Getty Images

The travel and leisure sector got a jolt early on Wednesday when Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL +5.4%) disclosed that it had the highest bookings ever over a five-week period. That has investors looking at a summer travel trade across multiple discretionary categories.

Airline stocks that broke higher included American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL +9.7%), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV +6.6%), Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT +5.3%), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL +4.8%) and Sun Country Airlines (SNCY +5.7%).

Lodging stocks Hyatt Hotels (H +3.4%), Marriott International (MAR +3.5%), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC +2.0%) and Hilton Worldwide (HLT +2.4%) also gained.

Casino stocks Caesars Entertainment (CZR +3.5%) and MGM Resorts (MGM +2.4%) rallied, while incrementally better COVID news from Shanghai also helped push Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.9%) up.

In the theme park sector, SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +5.1%) pushed higher following a price target boost from Stifel and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +2.2%) was also in positive territory

Broad market update: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones trade mixed after hot PPI, JPMorgan miss.

