Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition gains after 10-K filing
Apr. 13, 2022 10:16 AM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company public, rose 2.3% after the company filed its delayed 10-K.
- Digital World (DWAC) missed a deadline last week to file its annual report with the SEC and said it expected to file the document within the 15-day grace period.
- DWAC shares rose for the second day in a row after several down days after a report on Tuesday that Fox News is joining the Truth Social social media platform.
- Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) were positive for only the third session in the last 14 day trading days as the SPAC has been hurt by fear of potential competition from Twitter due to Elon Musk's recently disclosed stake. The stock has also been hurt as key personnel have reportedly left.