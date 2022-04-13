Meta to claim nearly half of creators' metaverse sales - Reuters

  • Meta Platforms (FB +0.6%) will take nearly half of sales of digital goods and services that creators sell inside of its "metaverse" platform Horizon Worlds, Reuters reports.
  • On Monday the company said it was testing monetization tools for the metaverse, allowing creators to sell virtual items and effects on the platform and launching a goal-oriented bonus program for the group. That raised questions of how Meta would make money on the effort.
  • Through a hefty cut, it turns out. Meta will charge creators about 47.5% on the sales in Horizon Worlds.
  • That's made up of the 30% fee for sales made through Meta Quest Store, and another 17.5% as Horizon platform fees, Reuters notes.
  • It's upset a number of creators particularly given Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg's on-the-record criticism of Apple's 30% App Store fees.
