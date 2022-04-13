Citius Pharma realigns management to support commercialization of two late-stage products
Apr. 13, 2022 10:21 AM ETCitius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) on Wednesday announced a management realignment that the company says will help it focus its resources on advancing the commercialization of its I/ONTAK and Mino-Lok product candidates as their phase 3 programs near completion.
- Citius co-founder and current president and CEO Myron Holubiak to transition to executive vice chairman of the board, effective May 1. Holubiak will be responsible for building the Citius commercial team and guiding the anticipated product launches of the company's first commercial products.
- Citius co-founder Leonard Mazur has been named CEO and chairman of the board.
- The company's CFO Jaime Bartushak will assume additional responsibilities as chief business officer.
- "With a planned BLA submission for I/ONTAK later this year, along with the expected completion of enrollment in the Mino-Lok trial in 2022, now is the ideal time to reposition the organization to take full advantage of our in-house expertise," said Mazur.