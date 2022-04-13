Humana upgraded to buy at UBS on membership growth rebound
Apr. 13, 2022 10:26 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- UBS has upgraded Humana (NYSE:HUM) to buy from neutral citing a path to faster membership growth and a value creation plan.
- The firm boosted its price target to $520 from $486 (~16% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Kevin Caliendo said that he thinks Humana (HUM) "can return to above industry growth levels for individual [Medicare Advantage] and show margin expansion."
- He noted he believes that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' final rate notice is an opportunity for the company to increase its 2023 benefit design better than competitors.
- Caliendo added that a value creation plan announced earlier this year by Humana will be achieved through cost savings and productivity initiatives to fund growth and investment in the Medicare Advantage business.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Dividend Sensei says that Humana (HUM) is a buy.