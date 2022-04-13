Humana upgraded to buy at UBS on membership growth rebound

Apr. 13, 2022 10:26 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Humana World Headquarters Building

wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • UBS has upgraded Humana (NYSE:HUM) to buy from neutral citing a path to faster membership growth and a value creation plan.
  • The firm boosted its price target to $520 from $486 (~16% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Kevin Caliendo said that he thinks Humana (HUM) "can return to above industry growth levels for individual [Medicare Advantage] and show margin expansion."
  • He noted he believes that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' final rate notice is an opportunity for the company to increase its 2023 benefit design better than competitors.
  • Caliendo added that a value creation plan announced earlier this year by Humana will be achieved through cost savings and productivity initiatives to fund growth and investment in the Medicare Advantage business.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Dividend Sensei says that Humana (HUM) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.