Amazon rebrands IMDb TV as 'Freevee,' to boost originals by 70%
Apr. 13, 2022 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) By: Jason Aycock
- Amazon.com (AMZN +0.5%) has realized that its ad-supported video-on-demand offering, IMDb TV, is a mouthful to say and not that easy to write. Now it's rebranding the service with an easier one: Freevee.
- That will break the service's brand connection with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) giant entertainment database, but it will clarify the free nature of the video offering.
- It comes alongside a push to grow original programming by 70% this year.
- “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave," says Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke.
- The company will push its new slate at a NewFronts presentation May 2 - including Bosch: Legacy, Greg Garcia comedy Sprung and the Tegan and Sara coming of age series High School.
- IMDb TV was once known as "Freedive" before being renamed for Amazon's (AMZN) entertainment information site; the company has been looking for a new name for IMDb TV for months to boost its popularity.