Pinterest and WooCommerce announce strategic partnership
Apr. 13, 2022 10:38 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- WooCommerce, open source ecommerce platform, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) announced a strategic partnership featuring an exchange of services benefiting both companies and their users.
- The new, official Pinterest for WooCommerce extension available in the WooCommerce Marketplace allows mutual merchants to offer Pinterest shopping functionality directly from their Pinterest accounts.
- With the partnership, WooCommerce's 3M+ sellers will be enabled to connect with Pinterest's 400M monthly users.
- WooCommerce merchants can create or connect a Pinterest for Business account and automatically sync their product catalog, turning their products into browsable product Pins.