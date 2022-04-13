Pinterest and WooCommerce announce strategic partnership

  • WooCommerce, open source ecommerce platform, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) announced a strategic partnership featuring an exchange of services benefiting both companies and their users.
  • The new, official Pinterest for WooCommerce extension available in the WooCommerce Marketplace allows mutual merchants to offer Pinterest shopping functionality directly from their Pinterest accounts.
  • With the partnership, WooCommerce's 3M+ sellers will be enabled to connect with Pinterest's 400M monthly users.
  • WooCommerce merchants can create or connect a Pinterest for Business account and automatically sync their product catalog, turning their products into browsable product Pins.
