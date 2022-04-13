Biofrontera stock soars 31% as lab in Germany gets FDA nod for testing skin disease therapy Ameluz

Apr. 13, 2022 10:43 AM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose April 13 after it said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Biofrontera Pharma’s cGMP laboratory in Leverkusen, Germany as a contract laboratory for batch control and stability testing of Ameluz.
  • Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride gel, 10%) is used to treat actinic keratoses, skin growths caused by exposure to sunlight, which could lead to skin cancer.
  • The company said the FDA cleared Biofrontera Pharma's laboratory to operate a method of impurity testing, which is a critical component of the gel’s stability assurance.
  • "Bringing this important function under the control of our licensor therefore strengthens quality control, reduces third-party dependence and enables transparency to identify opportunities for further developments,” said Biofrontera (BFRI) Executive Chairman Hermann Lübbert.
  • The clearance enables part of the necessary testing of production batches to be performed in the Leverkusen facility, thus reducing dependence on third-party suppliers and the risk of production downtime and product delays.
  • The company noted that previously, quality control was conducted by contract manufacturers in collaboration with third-party providers.
