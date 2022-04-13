Vertex price target raised at UBS calling company top pick in large cap biotech

  • UBS has increased the price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to $325 from $258 (~16% upside based on Tuesday's close) and also named the company its top pick in the large biotechnology space.
  • Analyst Colin Bristow cited Vertex's dominance in the cystic fibrosis (CF) space leading to a double-digit five-year CAGR; disappointing data from rival AbbVie's (ABBV) triplet CF candidate; and an emerging pipeline.
  • Among pipeline assets, he mentioned VX-147 for kidney diseases and VX-548 for pain, both of which are in phase 2.
  • VX-548 recently met its primary goal in a phase 2 trial.
  • However, "this asset still remains relatively high risk with the key [questions] being the translatability of the Ph. 2 results to larger Ph. 3 trials," Bristow wrote.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham rates Vertex (VRTX) a hold.
