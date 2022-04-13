Vertex price target raised at UBS calling company top pick in large cap biotech
Apr. 13, 2022
- UBS has increased the price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to $325 from $258 (~16% upside based on Tuesday's close) and also named the company its top pick in the large biotechnology space.
- Analyst Colin Bristow cited Vertex's dominance in the cystic fibrosis (CF) space leading to a double-digit five-year CAGR; disappointing data from rival AbbVie's (ABBV) triplet CF candidate; and an emerging pipeline.
- Among pipeline assets, he mentioned VX-147 for kidney diseases and VX-548 for pain, both of which are in phase 2.
- VX-548 recently met its primary goal in a phase 2 trial.
- However, "this asset still remains relatively high risk with the key [questions] being the translatability of the Ph. 2 results to larger Ph. 3 trials," Bristow wrote.
