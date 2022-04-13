Anglo American's De Beers diamond sales jumped 26% in latest cycle

Apr. 13, 2022 10:44 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)NGLOYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Rough diamond, precious stone in mines. Concept of mining and extraction of rare ores.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY) (OTCQX:AAUKF) said Wednesday that rough-diamond sales by its De Beers diamond mining subsidiary rose 26% in 2022's third sales cycle compared with the third cycle in 2021.

De Beers sold $565M of diamonds in the third of 10 sales cycles this year, compared with $450M in the year-ago third cycle and $652M in the second cycle of 2022.

"As we head into the seasonally slower second quarter of the year, diamond businesses are adopting a more cautious and watchful approach in light of the war in Ukraine and associated sanctions, as well as COVID-19 lockdowns in China," De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said.

Anglo American reported record FY 2021 earnings, as high commodity prices lifted profits to more than double the previous year.

