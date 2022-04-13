Gap surges on speculation of potential activist (update)
Apr. 13, 2022 11:03 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 11:03am: Adds details from Activist Insight report.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) jumped 10% after traders circulated a report from last week that the clothing retailer could become a target for an activist holder.
- Gap (GPS) could be a target for an activist after its shares have declined over the past year, according to an Activist Insight report from last Thursday that's being circulated among traders. Gap is in the 86th percentile of companies most vulnerable to activism in the next nine months.
- An activist could look to make some corporate governance changes, Joe Lyons wrote in the Insightia Vulnerability report. The note also highlighted that Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih recently said the company could become an activist target and an investor could push to split the brands, specifically Athleta.
- The Activist Insight report also pointed out that the activist investors in Gap (GPS) have small positions including Lakewood Capital Management and D.E. Shaw Investment Management both have 0.1% stakes.
- GPS short interest is 13%.
- Recall earlier this month, Barclays cuts Gap (GPS) to underweight from equalweight, citing the retailer's negative sales to inventory spread and increasing weeks of supply safety stock, as well as increasing promotional activity at Gap and Old Navy.