Janet Yellen warns China on assisting Russia to circumvent sanctions

China and other nations should not assist Russia to evade sanctions amid the "heinous war" in Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday in a prepared speech.

"The future of our international order, both for peaceful security and economic prosperity, is at stake," Yellen emphasized. "This is an order that benefits us all. And let’s be clear, the unified coalition of sanctioning countries will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we’ve put in place," she added.

Pointing to China in particular, with its government not willing to join Western sanctions on Russia, "the world’s attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace further economic integration may well be affected by China’s reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia," Yellen said. Furthermore, "China cannot expect the global community to respect its appeals to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in the future if does not respect these principles now when it counts," she said.

As for other countries "sitting on the fence" over efforts to further isolate Russia from the global economy, "such motivations are short-sighted, Yellen said.

Meanwhile, Yellen assured that the U.S. will work with partners to safeguard international restrictions and to isolate Russia until the crisis is over. Her remarks came a week after she warned of "enormous economic repercussions" from the Ukraine war.

