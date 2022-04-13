Semiconductor ETFs see record inflows despite down year

Semiconductor exchange traded funds have dropped like a stone in 2022 but that has not stopped the investment community from pouring billions of net new capital into the market segment.

According to Bloomberg data, semiconductor ETFs have amassed $6.8B of investor inflows since the start of the year. This figure surpassed the flows of all of 2021, which totaled $5.2B. The amount so far in 2022 has also topped all of 2020’s inflows of $2.1B as well.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is just one of the multiple semi funds that have seen an explosion of financial flows. Despite being down 21.6% YTD, SMH has garnered $2.38B in 2022 nearly doubling its 2021 flows of $1.33B through just three and a half months of trading.

Moreover, the two leveraged semiconductor ETFs Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) and Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) experienced notable flow results that suggest investors are bullish on semiconductors regardless of the performance of the space.

SOXL, which is a leveraged bull fund, is -59.9% YTD and has taken in +$4.06B. At the same time, the leveraged bear SOXS has gained 47.2% on the year and has only attracted $55.4M.

Investor flows highlight the fact that the financial community remains bullish on the stance of semiconductors as the Semiconductor Industry Association recently announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $52.5B in the month of February 2022, an increase of 32.4% compared to last year and 3.4% more than January 2022.

Market participants indicate that they believe that supply chain issues will be worked out as strong underlying demand still stands.

Other semiconductor ETFs competing for investor attention: the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF(XSD), Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI), and the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).

Moreover, see how SOXX and SMH, the two largest ETFs with $7.99B and $7.56B assets under management, fared against the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the course of 2022 in a chart below.