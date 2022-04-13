Neoleukin announces preclinical data for immunotherapy candidate NL-201, shares fall

Apr. 13, 2022 11:06 AM ETNeoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) have lost 10.6% in morning trade on Wednesday, despite the company announcing presentation of preclinical data for its immunotherapy candidate NL-201 that highlighted its potential to treat hematologic cancers.
  • The data was presented in a poster at the American Association of Cancer Research annual meeting.
  • The data showed that NL-201 demonstrated antitumor activity in preclinical B-cell lymphoma models and synergized with radiation therapy to generate potent, antitumor immunity.
  • If losses hold, NLTX stock is on track to post its seventh straight session of declines.
