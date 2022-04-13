Vitol changes tune on trading Russian oil after seeking Central Bank bailout

Vitol, the world's top independent oil trader, plans to stop trading Russian crude and products by year end 2022. Furthermore, the group will "diminish significantly in the second quarter as current contractual obligations decline." Market commentators have struggled to measure the near-term impact of self-sanctioning; however, there are increasing signs that export headwinds could be building slowly, rather than arriving abruptly.

Last month, executives from the European Federation of Energy Traders held talks with the European Central Bank, seeking funding to stave off a liquidity crunch. The ECB declined to comment on the talks; however, no support has been announced since. Perhaps central bankers wanted to avoid creating a moral hazard, or perhaps they wanted to avoid supporting firms helping to fund the Kremlin's war effort.

Late last month, Russia's largest pipeline operator began to cap volumes into its system, as tanks approached operable capacity. Whether there's a connection between Vitol's request for ECB funds and its decision to stop trading Russian crude is unclear. However, given Vitol's leadership position in the market, others could follow. To the extent private oil trading firms like Vitol step away from the market entirely, the Kremlin could see accelerating export headwinds, rising inventories and eventually falling production. A development that would tighten oil markets (USO) and support valuations for energy producers globally (XLE).