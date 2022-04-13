Mustang Bio plans to start phase 1 trial of combo therapy for brain cancer
Apr. 13, 2022 11:11 AM ETMustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) said plans to begin a phase 1 trial combining CAR T cells and oncolytic virus to treat recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), a type of brain cancer.
- The company said its decision was supported by interim data from two ongoing phase 1 trials evaluating two candidates, MB-108 (C134 oncolytic virus) and MB‐101 (City of Hope’s IL13Rα2‐targeted CAR T cell therapy).
- MB‐101 and MB-108 were well tolerated in patients with recurrent GBM in ongoing phase 1 trials, the company noted in an April 13 press release.
- Mustang Bio (MBIO) added that preclinical data also support the safety of administering the two therapies sequentially in a regimen designated as MB-109.