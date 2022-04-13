Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) surges as much as 8% after saying on Wednesday it is exploring possible solutions after the company was added to the SEC's provisional list for a potential delisting from U.S. stock exchanges under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Daqo shares sank 6% on Tuesday after the company was identified by the SEC for potential delisting.

The company said it will to comply with applicable laws and regulations in China and the U.S.

Daqo New Energy is "undervalued according to free cash flow and earnings multiples compared to the broader market and industry peers," Dalton Hicks writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.