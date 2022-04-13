Winnebago is called the RV stock to own by D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson started off coverage on Winnebago Industries (WGO +2.4%) with a Buy rating on its view that the recent momentum for the company will continue.

Analyst Brandon Rolle pointed to the company’s diverse brand portfolio and position in the market.

"Our investment thesis is driven by the belief WGO can outperform recently reset investor expectations on earnings, margins and retail sales... We view WGO as the OEM to own within the RV space given its strong track record of earnings outperformance compared to peers and a healthy balance sheet that should support strong revenue growth, cash flow and shareholder returns."

Winnebago's focus on quality, innovation and service are seen paying off with consumers.

Rolle and team also think Winnebago's (NYSE:WGO) first all-electric RV will help the brand gain market share even as overall industry sales lag during a post-pandemic letdown period.

D.A. Davidson assigned a price target of $70 to WGO vs. the average analyst PT of $77.43 and 52-week trading range of $51.29 to $85.06.