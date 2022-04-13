JPMorgan Chase shares dip after building credit reserves: analysts react
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock is slipping 2.6% in late morning trading on Wednesday after the bank added to credit reserves in Q1 to reflect increased probability of downside risks and recorded losses related to widening spreads, commodities exposures and Russia-related markdowns.
- There were "A LOT of moving pieces" to JPMorgan's Q1 results, "but the credit reserve build is the standout (and a modest negative)," wrote Vital Knowledge's Adam Crisafulli in a note to clients. "JPM caused a lot of consternation back in January with its 2022 expense outlook, and the credit/provision news today will likely cause a bit of anxiety for the whole group," he said.
- On the positive side, net interest income/net interest margin performance was solid "thanks to a more favorable rate backdrop and healthy loan demand," Crisafulli added.
- Core preprovision earnings of $12.1B came in $823M higher than Oppenheimer's estimate, due to $1.04B higher "core" revenue on stronger net interest income, investment banking revenue and trading revenue, said analyst Chris Kotowski.
- "Most impressive was that FICC trading was down only 1% from what we saw as exceptionally strong levels last year. Also noteworthy is that net interest income was up 7.5% Y/Y, indicating strong underlying growth, even though the rate hike came very late in the quarter and did not add much to the result," Kotowski wrote in a note to clients.
- Investment Banking fees were also "better than feared and were only 5% off consensus," Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke said in a note.
- She points to two factors weighing on the stock — its 120-basis-point decline in CET1 to 11.9% from 13.1% and its lack of specific guidance on 2022 outlook for $53B+ in net interest income, "especially in light of the changes in the forward curve since JPM gave this guide in mid-February."
- With expectations that management will likely defer more details on guidance until its May 23 Investor Day, "we think there could be an 'air pocket' in the stock today, and see shares lagging the broad market," Roth Katzke said.
- Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr noted JPMorgan's (JPM) increase in average loans, average deposits, debit and credit card sales volume, and long-term flows in asset & wealth management as other positives for the bank.
- Among the issues he sees are: return on tangible common equity fell to 16% from 19% in the prior quarter, investment banking fees falling 31% Y/Y, adjusted PPNR down 13% Y/Y, managed overhead ratio increased 400 bps Y/Y, and home lending originations fell 37% Y/Y.
- With much of the stock market climbing on Wednesday, the financial sector is the second-weakest sector among the S&P 500 industry sectors. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is slipping 0.3%.