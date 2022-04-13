Hookipa stock rises 12% on pre-clinical data related to cancer drug platform
Apr. 13, 2022 11:45 AM ETHOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hookipa Pharma's (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock rose April 13 after it said that preclinical data showed its arenaviral immunotherapies induce potent T cell responses in novel combinations and against tumor self-antigens.
- The company said that preclinical data presented at AACR (abstract #4198) show that the combination of co-stimulatory 4-1BB agonists with arenaviral immunotherapy increased tumor control and led to a higher cure rate than arenaviral immunotherapy alone.
- “Our HB-200 clinical program biomarker data have confirmed our preclinical findings in head and neck cancers, so we’re encouraged by the preclinical findings presented at AACR as further evidence of the potential of our novel arenaviral platform in various cancers, either alone or together with other modalities, including as a potential backbone for combination therapy,” said Hookipa (HOOK) CEO Joern Aldag.
- The company noted that these preclinical data provide support for the clinical entry of its HB-300 candidate for treating prostate cancer.
- The company intends to submit an investigational new drug application in Q3.