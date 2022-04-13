Spotify rival Deezer said near deal to go public through a SPAC
Apr. 13, 2022 11:48 AM ETPPRUF, SPOT, AAPLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- French music streaming service Deezer is said close to a deal to go public through a deal with the family behind Gucci-owner Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF).
- Spotify (SPOT) and Apple (AAPL) music competitor Deezer, which has 16 million active users, is in discussions to go public through a deal with Paris-based 12PO SA, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The valuation of the deal wasn't known.
- 12PO is backed by France's Pinault family, the controlling holder of Kering, as well as Center Partners banker Matthieu Pigasse.
- Recall July 2016, Deezer entered crowded U.S. music market.
- Also see from Tuesday, Spotify podcast architect Holt to leave company - reports.