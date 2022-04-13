A group of 11 investors have filed a resolution on Wednesday demanding TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) set climate goals consistent with the 2015 Paris Agreement at its annual shareholders meeting set for May 25.

While the shareholders represent less than 1% of TotalEnergies' market cap, their request reflects mounting pressure on oil and gas majors to step up their environmental ambitions.

"With this shareholder resolution, we encourage the company to become the first oil and gas giant that has its targets for 2030 completely 1.5-degree aligned and be an example for others in the sector," said Bas Bijleveld, senior adviser at Dutch asset manager MN Services, which is leading the resolution initiative.

TotalEnergies' European peers BP, Shell and Equinor all have faced investor resolutions similar to that filed at the French company.

TotalEnergies recently outlined plans to cut methane emissions on operated facilities by 50% by 2025 and 80% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels.