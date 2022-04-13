SeaWorld Entertainment is Stifel's top leisure pick ahead of earnings season

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +5.6%) is seen by Stifel as one of the best positioned names in the gaming and leisure sector ahead of the upcoming round of Q1 earnings reports.

Analyst Steven Wieczynski and team said they are buyers of SEAS shares heading into the May earnings print on the view that there is considerable upside to current published estimates and positive data points around visitation and spend levels are likely emerge.

"We are increasing our near-term and out-year estimates to account for stronger visitation/spending trends as well as additional cost save opportunities (even after accounting for higher labor costs). We continue to believe SEAS remains extremely undervalued relative to peers and believe the company could be worth $85-$95 under the right take-out/ break-up scenario."

Stifel's revised its adjusted EBITDA estimate 5% higher, but noted that still seems conservative. The firm sees a path in which SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) could eventually end up doing $800M to $900M of adjusted EBITDA, which is well above the company's own guidance range and the consensus marks of analysts.

Stifel assigned a new price target to SEAS of $93 to rep more than 40% upside potential.

Sector watch: Delta earnings tip off potential boom in summer travel.