Following JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and First Republic Bank's (FRC) Q1 results, Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14th, before market open.

Consumer and business banking and the higher interest rates will likely provide some lift to the banks, but equity capital market volatility and reduced M&A activity could hurt earnings.

A look at consensus EPS and revenue estimates for the banks:

Investors will be keen on commentary from Citigroup (C) and Goldman (GS) on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In February, Citi (C) disclosed a total exposure of $5.4B in Russia as of Q4 2021, making it the 21st of its top 25 country exposures.

Citi (C) expanded the scope of its exit from Russia beyond its consumer business to encompass other lines of business in March. Goldman (GS), meanwhile, was the first to announce its exit from Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

With Wells Fargo (WFC), investors will be looking at consumer spending and borrowing, net interest income, and progress in being released from a $1.95T asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve. SA contributor Stephen Simpson sees asset sensitivity, loan growth, and operating leverage driving improving sentiment for WFC.

Management believes FY2022 net interest income could be up ~8% Y/Y, driven by low-to-mid-single-digit loan growth, changes in balance sheet/mix, and changes in the forward curve, partially offset by lower PPP income and lower EPBO loans.

Jefferies trimmed Q1 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley (MS) in March, citing "lower investment banking activity across the board" and "lower asset and wealth management revenues given beta headwinds." During its Q4 earnings call, MS set a new long-term goal to reach $10T in client assets across Wealth and Investment Management and boost its ROTCE target to over 20%.

A comparison of YTD price returns between the four banks:

Earlier today, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) posted a Q1 earnings miss, reflecting increased downside risks for the economy, losses from funding spread widening, and adjustments for commodities exposures and markdowns of derivatives receivables from Russia-associated counterparties.

Meanwhile, First Republic Bank (FRC) posted better-than-expected Q1 results as credit quality remains strong and loan originations "were our best ever" according to its CEO.