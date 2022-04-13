Hot Stocks: GPS activist investor chatter; Deutsche Telekom ups TMUS stake; WE partnership; LQDA stock offering

Gap (NYSE:GPS) was among the big-name stocks garnering attention in Wednesday's midday trading. The stock climbed on chatter that it could present a juicy target for an activist investor.

T-Mobile (TMUS) posted gains as well, supported by news that Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) had raised its stake in the firm. Meanwhile, WeWork (WE) pushed higher amid a partnership with Yardi.

On the other side of the spectrum, Liquidia (LQDA) endured significant selling pressure, recording a double-digit percentage decline following news of a stock offering.

Gainers

Gap (GPS) jumped in midday trading, rising 11% amid speculation that the clothing retailer could represent a potential target for an activist investor.

The source of the discussion stems from a report from Activist Insight, which placed GPS in the 86th percentile of companies best suited for activist intervention in the next nine months.

T-Mobile (TMUS) also saw intraday strength, boosted by news that Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) has increased its stake in the company. Acting on a call option, the German telecom giant has purchased another 21.2M shares of TMUS at a total cost of $2.4B.

The purchase stems from a 2020 deal with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). On the news, TMUS climbed more than 2%.

Elsewhere, WeWork (WE) attracted buying interest as well. The stock rallied almost 6% on a partnership with Yardi, a maker of property management software.

Decliner

Liquidia (LQDA) lost ground in intraday action, dragged down by news of a stock offering. The company said it has priced a public offering of 9.8M shares at $5.10 per share.

LQDA said it was selling all the shares involved in the offering, bringing in gross proceeds of about $50M. With investors worried about possible dilution, shares dropped almost 13% on the news.

