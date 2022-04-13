European Commission approves Astellas & Seagen's Padcev for treatment of bladder cancer
Apr. 13, 2022 12:12 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Japan's Astellas Pharma and Bothell, Wash.-based Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) on Wednesday announced European Commission approval for Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (the most common type of bladder cancer) who have previously received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor.
- Padcev, co-developed by Astellas and Seagen, is an antibody-drug conjugate directed against Nectin-4, a protein that is highly expressed in bladder cancer.
- The European Commission (EC) approval was supported by data from Padcev's global phase 3 trial EV-301 which showed an overall survival benefit versus chemotherapy.
- The EC marketing authorization for Padcev is applicable in the European Union member states, as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.
