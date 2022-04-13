PNC Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 13, 2022 12:14 PM ETThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.78 (-32.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.72B (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.