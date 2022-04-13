Ally Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 13, 2022 12:15 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Is Ally Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Ahead Of Upcoming Earnings?