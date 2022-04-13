Progressive Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 13, 2022 12:16 PM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-50.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.33B (+27.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PGR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.