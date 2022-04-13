State Street Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 13, 2022 12:16 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.03B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.