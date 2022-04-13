Federal mask mandate for planes, public transit extended another two weeks
- A federal mask mandate that was going to expire on April 18 has been extended through May 3, the CDC said.
- The agency cited the spread of the Omicron variant, noting the rise in cases belonging to the BA.2 subvariant as supporting its decision.
- "In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time," a statement from the CDC said, The New York Times reported.
- Airlines have been urging the Biden administration to lift the mask mandate as well as pre-departure testing for international travelers.