Ashland Global stock hits near 3-month high; Deutsche Bank hikes PT on Q2 outlook

  • Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) stock hit a near 3-month high after the firm projected Q2 results that topped Street view, prompting Deutsche Bank to raise its price target to $120 from $115.
  • The new PT implies 21.7% upside to ASH's last close.
  • The brokerage maintained Buy rating on ASH.
  • "The better-than-expected results were driven by strong demand and pricing which is more than offsetting higher raw material, freight and energy costs, partially offset by supply chain and labor-availability challenges, which continued to impact shipments and on-time order delivery," said Deutsche Bank in a note to clients.
  • On average, Wall Street analysts rate ASH Buy, with an average PT of $118.6. But SA Quant Rating on ASH is Hold.
  • ASH on Tuesday said it expects its Q2 earnings to beat Street view, citing strong demand, enhanced pricing and improved product mix.
  • "We expect underlying demand to remain strong. Pricing and mix-improvement actions should cover current cost inflation," said CEO Guillermo Novo.
  • ASH stock has fallen 1.3% YTD and gained 12.3% in the last 6 months.
