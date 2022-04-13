Boeing (NYSE:BA) rises more than 3% to top the Dow Jones average Wednesday, boosted by Delta Air Lines' upbeat outlook for summer travel bookings, good news for an industry that has been battered by COVID-19 and more recently is hurting from rising fuel costs.

The news has overshadowed a move by India's aviation regulator that barred 90 pilots from flying Boeing 737 MAX jets due to concerns over the simulators used to train them.

India will take "strict action" against those responsible for the simulator problems, the head of India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation told Bloomberg, without describing the specific issues.

The simulator problem apparently is not related to the plane, and the simulators are made by CAE Inc. (CAE), not Boeing.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) shares are rising in tandem with Boeing, after Boeing chose Spirit Aero as its structures partner for the initial phase of the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program.

Boeing reported Tuesday that it delivered 95 jets in Q1 after handing over 77 planes in the year-ago quarter.