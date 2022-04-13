Chubb rolls out hospital indemnity product to offer employers greater plan coverage

Apr. 13, 2022 12:24 PM ETChubb Limited (CB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

  • Chubb Workplace Benefits, a Chubb (NYSE:CB) business that partners with benefits brokers to offer voluntary benefits to employees of U.S. middle-market and large companies, has expanded its offerings with the launch of a hospital indemnity product.
  • So-called "Hospital Cash" includes more than 40 optional benefits, providing employers greater flexibility to customize employee benefits, the company said.
  • Specifically, the new product offers inpatient specialty care, newborn nursery care, pet care and family care.
  • "As employers seek competitive value through investments in employee recruitment and retainment, it is important to ensure the availability of a robust benefits package that goes beyond the status quo," said Alex Faynberg, Chubb Workplace Benefits' division president.
  • In Oct. 2021, Chubb agreed to acquire Cigna's personal accident, health and life insurance business for $5.75B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.