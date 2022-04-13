Chubb rolls out hospital indemnity product to offer employers greater plan coverage
Apr. 13, 2022 12:24 PM ETChubb Limited (CB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chubb Workplace Benefits, a Chubb (NYSE:CB) business that partners with benefits brokers to offer voluntary benefits to employees of U.S. middle-market and large companies, has expanded its offerings with the launch of a hospital indemnity product.
- So-called "Hospital Cash" includes more than 40 optional benefits, providing employers greater flexibility to customize employee benefits, the company said.
- Specifically, the new product offers inpatient specialty care, newborn nursery care, pet care and family care.
- "As employers seek competitive value through investments in employee recruitment and retainment, it is important to ensure the availability of a robust benefits package that goes beyond the status quo," said Alex Faynberg, Chubb Workplace Benefits' division president.
- In Oct. 2021, Chubb agreed to acquire Cigna's personal accident, health and life insurance business for $5.75B.