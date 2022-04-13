Wells Fargo remained unconvinced that Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +0.7%) deserves a rich trading multiple after taking in the retailer's Q1 earnings report.

Analyst Zachary Fadem noted that while disappointing results were widely expected on the back of inventory, supply chain headwinds, softening consumer sentiment and poor execution, it was a surprise to see BBBY shares higher following the print.

"All in, we see few silver linings and don't subscribe to the buybuy BABY monetization hype. We are cutting FY22 EBITDA by -98%, and recommend longs use today's more forgiving reaction as an opportunity to take profits."

The firm slashed its price target on BBBY in half to $10 to mark a new Street low. Shares of BBBY have traded in a range of $12.39 to $44.51 over the last 52 weeks.

Dig into the Bed Bath & Beyond earnings call transcript.