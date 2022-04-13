Bed Bath & Beyond sees its price target slashed at Wells Fargo to Street low of $10

Apr. 13, 2022 12:26 PM ETBBBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock Chart Display Finance and Economy Concepts

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Wells Fargo remained unconvinced that Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +0.7%) deserves a rich trading multiple after taking in the retailer's Q1 earnings report.

Analyst Zachary Fadem noted that while disappointing results were widely expected on the back of inventory, supply chain headwinds, softening consumer sentiment and poor execution, it was a surprise to see BBBY shares higher following the print.

"All in, we see few silver linings and don't subscribe to the buybuy BABY monetization hype. We are cutting FY22 EBITDA by -98%, and recommend longs use today's more forgiving reaction as an opportunity to take profits."

The firm slashed its price target on BBBY in half to $10 to mark a new Street low. Shares of BBBY have traded in a range of $12.39 to $44.51 over the last 52 weeks.

Dig into the Bed Bath & Beyond earnings call transcript.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.