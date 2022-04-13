H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage on Celsion with a buy rating on promising DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine program

Apr. 13, 2022 12:28 PM ETCelsion Corporation (CLSN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN +11.5%) stock jumps after H.C. Wainwright analyst Emily Bodnar initiates coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $16, implies a 360% increase from last price.
    • The company is developing its novel DNA-based platforms, TheraPlas and PLACCINE, which are entirely different from the ThermoDox technology which involved heat-activated chemotherapeutic agents and was discontinued in 2021.
      • The company has initiated a non-human primate (NHP) study and a mouse-challenge study for its novel DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidates, results of which are expected in 2Q22 and 3Q22 an if data are positive, the company will seek a partner to take the program into the clinic.
      • CLSN shares have slipped more than 57% since the start of 2022 and is currently trading near to its 52-week low levels.
