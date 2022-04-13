IEA updates outlook - sees deficit oil market, tight refined product balances

The International Energy Agency "IEA" updated its forecast of global oil market balances Wednesday, flagging weaker demand growth and mitigated Russian production impacts. Earlier in the year, the IEA, the US Department of Energy and OPEC all forecast 2022 surpluses. Tuesday, the Department of Energy updated it's forecast, flagging marginal deficits during 2022. The IEA now also expects to see a slight deficit in the oil market this year.

Despite forecasting surpluses earlier in the year, OECD stockpiles fell 42.2mb during February, before any measurable impacts from Russia's war in Ukraine. The 1.5mb/d deficit in February sets a bullish baseline for agency forecasts in 2022, particularly given anticipated impacts to Russian supply. The IEA expects Russian supply to fall by 1.5mb/d in April, less than the 3.0mb/d previously flagged by the Agency.

China's Covid response is expected to reduce crude demand by almost 1.0mb/d in April, and Wednesday the IEA cut it's global demand forecast by 260kb/d for 2022. Notwithstanding, the IEA flagged tightness in global oil product markets, and hopes new refineries in the Middle East and China are able to meet demand later in the year. Despite reduced oil demand estimates, global demand for jet fuel and kerosene is expected to grow 17.3% year on year, an increase from the 15.9% growth rate forecast in the Agency's prior report.

With a slight deficit oil market being offset by a record release of strategic reserves, the agencies are anticipating stable oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) (XLE) for the rest of 2022. However, increased feedstock availability, paired with tight product markets and accelerating distillate demand from air travel, could support US refiners like Valero (VLO), Phillips (PSX) and jet-fuel heavy refiners names Par Pacific (PARR).