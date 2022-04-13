LNG services provider Excelerate Energy stock climbs following $384M IPO

LNG services provider Excelerate Energy (EE) saw its shares shoot up 14% midday Wednesday following its $384M initial public offering.

EE priced 16M shares at $24 per share, raising $384M. The company had previously said it planned to price shares between $21 and $24.

Shares of the energy services company opened at $28.20, hitting a high of $28.50 before dropping to a low of $26.55. The stock recently changed hands at $27.30, up 14%, at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.

Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to buy up to 2.4M additional shares at the public price. EE said it expects the deal to generate net proceeds of around $362M, excluding any proceeds generated under the underwriter’s option. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint bookrunners.

Based in Texas, EE provides integrated services for the liquified natural gas sector, including LNG storage, regasification, transportation and distribution. The company was founded by oil and gas tycoon George Kaiser.