Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) defended its decision to keep importing Russian titanium and said on Tuesday that any sanctions on the metal would hurt manufacturing while barely affecting Russia's economy.

"We don't think sanctions on import will be appropriate," and would cause "large consequences on the rest of the countries and the [aerospace] industry," CEO Guillaume Faury said at the company's annual general meeting, according to Bloomberg.

Airbus has so far been able to keep importing Russian titanium, which has not yet been directly targeted by a growing list of European Union sanctions aimed at punishing Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia provides about half of Airbus' titanium needs, directly or through key suppliers, and Faury said the planemaker has been stockpiling titanium for years, which has provided some breathing room in the short and medium term even if an embargo happens.

For the longer term, Airbus is nevertheless accelerating a search for alternative non-Russian supplies.