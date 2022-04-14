Citigroup (NYSE:C) Q1 earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin as its business servicing corporate treasuries, as well as its securities services and markets units helped offset lower capital markets activity. Meanwhile, the bank's realignment is keeping its operating expenses elevated.

Citi (C) stock is rising 1.2% in Thursday premarket trading.

Q1 EPS of $2.02 vs. consensus estimate of $1.41; compares with $1.99 in Q4 2021 and $3.62 in the year-ago quarter.

"Given our emphasis on services, I am particularly pleased with our performance in Treasury and Trade Solutions," said CEO Jane Fraser. "Fee growth, trade loans and cross-border transactions — buoyed by higher rates — led to year over year revenue growth of 18%. Securities Services also performed well, with revenue up 6%. In Markets, our traders navigated the environment quite well, aided by our mix, with strong gains in FX and commodities."

Q1 operating expenses of $13.2B fell 3% Q/Q and increased 15% Y/Y. Excluding the impact of Asia divestitures, expenses rose 10% Y/Y, driven by continued investments in the company's transformation, business-led investments and volume-related expenses, partially offset by productivity savings.

Q1 net credit losses of $872M vs. $866M in Q4 and $1.75B in Q1 2021. Net allowance credit release of $138M fell from release of $1.37B in Q4 2021 and $3.85B in Q1 2021. Total cost of credit was $755M in Q1 2022 vs. a benefit of $465M in Q4 2021 and benefit of $2.06B in the year-ago quarter.

Institutional Clients Group revenue of $11.2B vs. $8.91B in Q4 and $11.4B in Q1 2021.

Personal Banking and Wealth Management revenue of $5.91B vs. $5.79B in prior quarter and $5.99B in Q1 2021.

Legacy Franchises revenue of $1.93B vs. $2.19B in Q4 and $2.24B in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

