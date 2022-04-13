Addus HomeCare initiated at BofA with a buy citing growth potential
Apr. 13, 2022 12:58 PM ETAddus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has initiated personal care services provider Addus HomeCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ADUS) with a buy rating citing the company attractive growth profile.
- The firm has a $110 price target (~27% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- "ADUS' 5% organic growth could be 10%+ when factoring in acquisitions, which could drive EBITDA growth in the low to mid teens," wrote analyst Joanna Gajuk.
- She added that the company can benefit in the short term as more states improve Medicaid rates, and could have long-term upside with the expansion of Medicare Advantage personal care benefits.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Addus HomeCare (ADUS) as a hold.