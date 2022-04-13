Gap's (NYSE:GPS) sum-of-the-parts valuation is worth double where it's currently trading, or $28/share, according to Wells Fargo, as the stock surged 10% on speculation about potential activist interest.

Athleta may be worth in excess of the entire GPS enterprise value, Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow, who has an overweight rating and $20 price target on the retailer.

The comments come after an Activist Insight report from last week that's being circulated today suggested that an activist could target the retailer and may push the company to split its brands, specifically Athleta.

Recall that Gap (GPS) planned to split off Old Navy back in 2019, though it abandoned the plan. Boruchow believes the Fisher family, which has a nearly 40% stake in GPS, may be more open to options given the the share price underperformance, with the stock down 60% from its highs in mid-May.

"In our view, an Athleta separation would be more achievable as the brand is very healthy, was an acquired asset and its supply chain has less overlap with the knit-heavy GPS portfolio," Boruchow wrote in the note. "By today's move, we also expect it would certainly be more favorably viewed by the market."

Recall earlier this month, Barclays cuts Gap (GPS) to underweight from equalweight, citing the retailer's negative sales to inventory spread and increasing weeks of supply safety stock, as well as increasing promotional activity at Gap and Old Navy.