What to expect from UnitedHealth's earnings in Q1?

Apr. 13, 2022 1:31 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • The health insurer, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.36 (+0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.7B (+12.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, UNH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.

  • Investors will be looking for company's comments on medical costs related to Omicron surge in COVID-19 infections and also on demand for elective procedures.
  • In the fourth quarter, the company's medical care ratio, the percentage of premiums paid for medical services, rose to 83.7%, with medical cost rising 14% Y/Y to $48.16B.
  • In January, the company re-affirmed with its 2022 adjusted profit forecast of between $21.10 and $21.60 per share and revenue of between $317B to $320B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $319.42B, while EPS estimate is $21.64.
  • The industry bellwether's stock was up +1% on Jan. 20, the day it reported its Q4 results. It generated quarterly revenue that expanded ~13% YoY to $73.7B, which beat analyst estimates by $880M.
  • Q4 revenue from its Optum unit, that manages drug benefits, rose 14.6% Y/Y to $41.1B.
  • Other notable news in Q1
  • Healthcare stocks in the S&P 500 last week outperformed as investors dashed for haven assets that tend to offer consistent revenue streams amid global uncertainty. UNH's stock reached a record high of $547.27 on April 8.
  • (UNH) stock has been up 42% in the last 12 months.
  • Last month, Change Healthcare (CHNG) was said to be seeking a "sizeable" reverse break up fee from UnitedHealth if the parties decide to fight the Dept. of Justice's lawsuit to block the deal. The DOJ trial to block (UNH)'s $8B purchase of CHNG is scheduled to start Aug. 1 and is expected to last 12 days.
  • Recently, Optum bought Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co.
