Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buying opportunity amid falling price and rising revenue led by stable demand?
Apr. 13, 2022 1:31 PM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31. Revenue for the quarter was reported at $16.97B (+35.5% Y/Y).
- The company sees capex guidance to be between $40-$44B in 2022 compared to $30.04B prior year; operating profit margin is see ranging between 42% and 44%.
- The company's profitability grade stands at A+
- Over the last 1 year, TSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time while over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- In mid-April, Intel CEO sought Taiwan Semiconductor for additional capacity; it was also known that Intel may start to experience some headwinds as PC shipments continue to come in below investment firm, Citi's estimates.
- Late March, TSM Chairman Mark Liu said that global demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, PCs and TV, is starting to slow down amid Russian invasion of Ukraine and Covid-related lockdowns in China.
- Additionally, January global semiconductor sales saw a 26.8% Y/Y growth while a 0.2% M/M drop.
- In a recent analysis of which semiconductor foundry is a better buy between TSMC and SMIC, SA Contributor Khaveen Investments believes that TSMC is superior to SMIC in terms of its market dominance accounting for 57% of the market share while SMIC's share is below 5%; TSMC also commands superior wafer pricing almost 5 times higher than SMIC.
- While YTD the stock has lost 21.3% and the stock has average Wall Street Analysts and SA Author's rating stands at Buy, could it be an opportunity to Buy at low levels amid a rising reported revenue.