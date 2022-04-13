Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buying opportunity amid falling price and rising revenue led by stable demand?

View of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant.

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31. Revenue for the quarter was reported at $16.97B (+35.5% Y/Y).
  • The company sees capex guidance to be between $40-$44B in 2022 compared to $30.04B prior year; operating profit margin is see ranging between 42% and 44%.
  • The company's profitability grade stands at A+

