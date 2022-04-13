COVID-19 public health emergency extended another 90 days
- The COVID-19 public health emergency that was set to expire on April 16 has been extended by 90 days into mid-July by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Reuters reported.
- The emergency has required private health insurers to cover the cost of COVID tests and vaccines with no costs passed on to consumers.
- Republicans have asked that the emergency end. In February, more than 70 House Republicans asked the Biden administration to do so citing COVID's progression to endemic status and a return to more normal living, Roll Call reported.
- Earlier in April, Senate leaders agreed on $10B in additional funding for the nation's COVID response.