  • The COVID-19 public health emergency that was set to expire on April 16 has been extended by 90 days into mid-July by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Reuters reported.
  • The emergency has required private health insurers to cover the cost of COVID tests and vaccines with no costs passed on to consumers.
  • Republicans have asked that the emergency end. In February, more than 70 House Republicans asked the Biden administration to do so citing COVID's progression to endemic status and a return to more normal living, Roll Call reported.
  • At-home COVID test makers: Quidel (QDEL), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), OraSure (OSUR), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Cue Health (HLTH), and Lucira Health (LHDX).
  • COVID vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Novavax (NVAX).
  • Earlier in April, Senate leaders agreed on $10B in additional funding for the nation's COVID response.
