Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock is rising 2.2% in Thursday premarket trading after its Q1 earnings topped the consensus estimate amid a volatile market.

"The firm delivered a strong ROTCE of 20% in the face of market volatility and economic uncertainty, demonstrating the resilience of our global diversified business," said Chairman and CEO James Gorman. "Institutional Securities navigated volatility on behalf of clients extraordinarily well, Wealth Management’s margin proved resilient and the business added $142B net new assets in the quarter, and Investment Management benefited from its diversification."

Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.05 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.72 and fell from $2.08 in Q4 2021 and $2.22 in Q1 2021.

Return on tangible equity of 19.8% slipped from 21.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total non-interest revenue of $12.6B rose 1% Q/Q and fell 8% Y/Y. By segment:

Investment Banking — $1.76B slid 32% Q/Q and 38% Y/Y;

Trading — $3.98B jumped 66% Q/Q and fell 6% Y/Y;

Investments — $75M plunged 88% Q/Q and 76% Y/Y;

Commissions and fees — $1.42B, up 8% Q/Q and down 13% Y/Y;

Asset Management — $5.12B fell 5% Q/Q and rose 16% Y/Y.

Compensation expenses of $6.27B vs. $5.49B in Q4 and $6.80B in Q1 2021.

Total non-compensation expenses of $3.88B vs. $4.15B in the previous quarter and $3.68B in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Morgan Stanley (MS) non-GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $0.34, revenue of $14.8B beats by $640M