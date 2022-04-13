Synopsys drops on probe it provided chip tech to Huawei, SMIC: report
Apr. 13, 2022 1:25 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)JNPRBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares reversed earlier gains on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the semiconductor software company was being probed on grounds that it may have provided key technology to Chinese companies Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.
- Regulators are looking into whether Synopsys gave chip designs and software to a unit of Huawei that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., also known as SMIC, could manufacture.
- Synopsys (SNPS) shares, which had been up roughly 3% prior to the report, fell more than 2% to $302.63.
- Mountain View, California-based Synopsys (SNPS) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- American companies have been banned from selling or providing certain technologies to Huawei and SMIC because they were previously designated threats to national security.
