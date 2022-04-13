Netflix completes tender offer for Finland's Next Games with 94.5% acceptance

Apr. 13, 2022 1:35 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Netflix"s "Stranger Things" FYC Event - Red Carpet

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Netflix (NFLX +1.5%) has completed its tender offer to take over Finland's Next Games, the developer of a game based on Netflix hit Stranger Things and holder of a license for Walking Dead games.
  • Netflix now has about 94.5% of shares and voting rights, wrapping the initial offer that expired April 8 and launching a subsequent offer period for the remaining shareholders to tender into the offer.
  • The offer price will be paid to each accepting shareholder on or around Thursday, April 14. The subsequent offer period will run from April 14-April 28.
  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will apply for Next's shares to be delisted from First North Growth Market Finland as soon as possible.
  • Netflix (NFLX) had entered into the €65 million combination agreement in early March. That offer then received support from Next's board as well as major shareholders.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.