Netflix completes tender offer for Finland's Next Games with 94.5% acceptance
Apr. 13, 2022 1:35 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Netflix (NFLX +1.5%) has completed its tender offer to take over Finland's Next Games, the developer of a game based on Netflix hit Stranger Things and holder of a license for Walking Dead games.
- Netflix now has about 94.5% of shares and voting rights, wrapping the initial offer that expired April 8 and launching a subsequent offer period for the remaining shareholders to tender into the offer.
- The offer price will be paid to each accepting shareholder on or around Thursday, April 14. The subsequent offer period will run from April 14-April 28.
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will apply for Next's shares to be delisted from First North Growth Market Finland as soon as possible.
- Netflix (NFLX) had entered into the €65 million combination agreement in early March. That offer then received support from Next's board as well as major shareholders.